Bizarre photo of NSW floods

24th Mar 2021 12:14 PM

 

Pitt Town resident Brittnee Sheath was visibly devastated as she returned to view her flooded home with Sunrise reporter Matt Doran during a live cross on Wednesday morning.

She was among the 18,000 NSW residents who have been evacuated from their homes during the past week.

'It just doesn't feel real at all. We can't believe what's happened," Ms Sheath said as she looked back at the submerged house from a boat in the Hawkesbury area with the Sunrise team.

NSW residents were urged to not be fooled by the blue skies currently seen across greater Sydney, with flooding expected to continue throughout the state.

 

Brittnee and her family had been evacuated from their Pitt Town home on Friday night. Picture: Sunrise/Channel 7
Brittnee and her family had been evacuated from their Pitt Town home on Friday night. Picture: Sunrise/Channel 7

 

Only the roof of the house was visible. Picture: Sunrise/Channel 7
Only the roof of the house was visible. Picture: Sunrise/Channel 7

 

The woman couldn't hold back her tears as she spoke to the reporter. Picture: Sunrise/Channel 7
The woman couldn’t hold back her tears as she spoke to the reporter. Picture: Sunrise/Channel 7

Here are some of the latest photos of other flooded areas of NSW and Queensland in the past 24 hours.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison inspects damage created by floodwaters from a helicopter during a visit to flood-affected areas in Sydney, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Picture: Lukas Coch/Pool/AAP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison inspects damage created by floodwaters from a helicopter during a visit to flood-affected areas in Sydney, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Picture: Lukas Coch/Pool/AAP

 

This patch of land with cars, a caravan and boat are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area near Sydney, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Picture: Lukas Coch/Pool/AAP
This patch of land with cars, a caravan and boat are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area near Sydney, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Picture: Lukas Coch/Pool/AAP

 

The rising waters of the Nepean river have devastated Windsor. Picture: Lukas Coch/Pool/AAP
The rising waters of the Nepean river have devastated Windsor. Picture: Lukas Coch/Pool/AAP

 

NSW SES Inverell posted this photo showing the bridge strewn with debris at 4am Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Picture: NSW SES Inverell Unit
NSW SES Inverell posted this photo showing the bridge strewn with debris at 4am Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Picture: NSW SES Inverell Unit

 

As waters subside, the clean-up effort remains. Picture: NSW SES Inverell Unit
As waters subside, the clean-up effort remains. Picture: NSW SES Inverell Unit

 

SES volunteers view the debris on the bridge. Picture: NSW SES Inverell Unit
SES volunteers view the debris on the bridge. Picture: NSW SES Inverell Unit

 

Penrith SES volunteers are seen rescuing these animals from the floods. Picture: Penrith SES
Penrith SES volunteers are seen rescuing these animals from the floods. Picture: Penrith SES

 

Port Macquarie's coastline from above. Picture: NSW SES Port Macquarie Unit
Port Macquarie’s coastline from above. Picture: NSW SES Port Macquarie Unit

 

Low-lying areas of the town remain underwater. Picture: NSW SES Port Macquarie Unit
Low-lying areas of the town remain underwater. Picture: NSW SES Port Macquarie Unit

 

Penrith SES volunteers are seen assisting this car that has driven through flood waters. Picture: Penrith SES
Penrith SES volunteers are seen assisting this car that has driven through flood waters. Picture: Penrith SES

 

A palomino horse was helped to higher ground by the Gosford SES at Wyong. Picture: NSW SES Wyong unit
A palomino horse was helped to higher ground by the Gosford SES at Wyong. Picture: NSW SES Wyong unit

 

The owner wrote this thank you note to the SES Unit: 'No doubt things would have ended quite differently without your gargantuan rescue efforts. My Palomino boy recovered very quickly and the ponies are so robust that the whole ordeal didn't seem to phase them whatsoever.' Picture: NSW SES Wyong unit
The owner wrote this thank you note to the SES Unit: ‘No doubt things would have ended quite differently without your gargantuan rescue efforts. My Palomino boy recovered very quickly and the ponies are so robust that the whole ordeal didn’t seem to phase them whatsoever.’ Picture: NSW SES Wyong unit

 

No easy task. Picture: NSW SES Wyong unit
No easy task. Picture: NSW SES Wyong unit

 

Penrith SES volunteers are seen assisting another car driving through flood waters. Picture: Penrith SES
Penrith SES volunteers are seen assisting another car driving through flood waters. Picture: Penrith SES

 

A mother cries tears of relief as she is rescued for a second time, as the rescue vessel capsized after they were initially rescued from their home. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Jeremy Piper
A mother cries tears of relief as she is rescued for a second time, as the rescue vessel capsized after they were initially rescued from their home. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Jeremy Piper

 

The family were taken to Sackville, NSW. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Jeremy Piper
The family were taken to Sackville, NSW. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Jeremy Piper

 

Picture: NCA NewsWire/Jeremy Piper
Picture: NCA NewsWire/Jeremy Piper

 

The Clarence River passed the major flood level of 5.4m and was approaching the 6m mark at Prince St, Grafton at 6.30am on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
The Clarence River passed the major flood level of 5.4m and was approaching the 6m mark at Prince St, Grafton at 6.30am on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

 

The Grafton Rowing Club sits underwater as seen on the morning of Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
The Grafton Rowing Club sits underwater as seen on the morning of Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

 

Originally published as Moment woman returns to flooded home

A brave child is rescued, along with her family, from their home in Upper Colo, NSW. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Jeremy Piper
A brave child is rescued, along with her family, from their home in Upper Colo, NSW. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Jeremy Piper

