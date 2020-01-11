Momentum building for Mudcrabs' 2020 return

MOMENTUM is building for the Bowen Mudcrabs, with their sights firmly set on the 2020 season after a year hiatus.

The team had their first training on Thursday night, which coach Tom Andison said was a 'great shakedown'.

The Mudcrabs were unable to field a team in 2019 due to low player numbers and availability, however Andison said there were no worries this year.

"We've already had some new players sign up and come down, and there's more who have said they'll be coming next week so we're not short," he said.

"We held the 10s competition last year to great success and I think the momentum is still rolling off that."

Andison said there would be a focus on dedicating more time to training and drills, which he hoped would translate to positive on field play.

LEAP OF FAITH: Whitsunday Raiders Cam Meurant leaps for the ball in a closely fought 17-12 win against the Bowen Mudcrabs at the 2019 10s carnival.

Dan Pilcher will also be on board to coach the team in 2020, helping the team to hone in on training its weak spots.

"Dan played in the backs and I played in the forwards, so with the both of us coaching we can get in and make positive changes," he said.

"The goal this year is a return to being competitive, and we're confident of it happening."

With more players still joining the team, Andison was reluctant to name players who would make an impact on the season, but did say there would be some 'heavy-hitters'.

This year's draw has been kind for Mudcrabs fans and players, with seven home games and two games being played in Airlie Beach.

Competition is expected to be fierce, with Andison naming the Proserpine Raiders as the expected leaders of the league.

"It's going to be a great season. We're ready and fired up and we hope to see as many supporters as possible coming out to support us this year," he said.

The Mudcrabs are still accepting new players in for the team, with training to take place on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6pm.

For more information contact Tom Andison on 0409446012