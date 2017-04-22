Momentum gathers to rid the Whitsundays of the Tateyama Maru.

The Tateyama Maru lies beached on Gloucester Island in the northern Whitsundays.

PAUL Underwood makes his living from the pristine waters off Monte's Reef Resort in the Gloucester region of the Whitsundays.

The beaching of the infamous Tateyama Maru in the wake of Cyclone Debbie poses a real threat to the fragile ecosystem of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park and Mr Underwood's trade as a fishing charter operator.

The owner of the ship Patrick Von Stieglitz says there are two and a half tonnes of oil on board the former Japanese research vessel.

Mr Underwood is the principle signatory of a petition which is calling for the removal of the wreck.

"It is a potential environmental disaster begging to happen," he said.

"It's got three tonnes of oil on it, imagine if just one tonne got out in an offshore situation it is going to blow out" into the environment.

"There is coral there right next to that boat. I saw it there this afternoon."

Mr Underwood's fear was the integrity of the oil containers could become compromised.

"If we get a northerly come in it will just start rocking. That's when it's water tight integrity will be gone."

Member for Whitsunday has been a vocal opponent of what he called a "rust bucket".

Together with the shadow Minister for the Environment Dr Christian Rowan, Mr Costigan inspected the ship up-close this afternoon.

"I think Maritime Safety Queensland should be directed by the Minister for Transport" to remove the wreck," Mr Costigan said.

The petition which is available online will be tabled at the next sitting of the Queensland Parliament on May 9.

It is also available at Montes Reef Resort, the Dingo Bach Hotel and the Dingo Beach Store.

"National Parks were here, QSQ was here, Queensland Water Police was here and we have been led to believe it has been given a clean bill of health.

"I am not convinced. Of all the vessels that have been marooned off the back of Cyclone Debbie this baby here is the one that causes the most concern," Mr Costigan said.

The owner of the vessel Mr Von Stieglitz has met with MSQ twice in as many days in an attempt to deliver a solution to the problem posed by the ship.

"They have offered to help and we are all on the same page with respect to getting the ship off the beach," he said.

But what a solution looks like, how much it will cost and who foots the bill is far from being determined.

Mr Von Stieglitz said he approached MSQ prior to the touchdown of Cyclone Debbie and stated he was prepared to relinquish ownership rights if he was guaranteed immunity from further prosecution.

"We all came to the conclusion that we were going to sign (the ship over), but then they baulked at it because they didn't want to accept responsibility for the ship," Mr Von Stieglitz said.

Von Stieglitz said he is still prepared to sign over ownership to the State Government and has indicated his intention to MSQ but heard nothing back.

The general manager of MSQ Patrick Quirk earlier this week made an admission that changes need to be made in the marine industry in relation to private vessels and severe weather events.

"We need to bite the bullet and get some sustainable systems in place. We need to change the way we look at these things," he said.

Mr Von Stieglitz agreed and laid the blame at the feet of the insurance industry.

Attempts were made by Mr Von Stieglitz to insure the vessel prior to Cyclone Debbie hitting the Whitsundays, but a survey was needed to secure the policy.

The only survey available was a commercial survey, it would have meant pulling the ship out of the water at a cost of more than $10,000.

A sum Mr Von Stieglitz could not afford.

Mr Von Stieglitz has called for sweeping reforms to the industry to bring it into the 21st Century.

He also believes an inquiry needs to be made into "how we got into this situation".

"(And) how are we going to deal with it in the future. This has gone on every year, and there needs to be s system" to prevent it, he said.