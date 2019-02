Road repairs are taking place on Waterson Way, Airlie Beach, this morning.

ROAD repairs are taking place across the Whitsunday region today to repair dangerous potholes in the wake of a monsoon.

Large potholes are being repaired on Waterson Way near Golden Orchid Dr this morning.

A pothole on Waterson Way, Airlie Beach (southbound). Claudia Alp

A section of the Bruce Highway, about 10km north of Gregory Cannon Valley Rd, has been reduced to one lane at 40km/h.

Drivers should exercise caution while driving on these roads while works are taking place.