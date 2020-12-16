Money on offer for region’s next big tourism adventure

Couple looking out to view Whitsunday Island. Picture: Brooke Miles for Riptide Creative escape

Couple looking out to view Whitsunday Island. Picture: Brooke Miles for Riptide Creative escape

Mackay Whitsunday tourism proponents are being urged to put their projects in the running for a share in $100 million.

Guidelines for round five of the Building Better Regions Fund have been released to help regional communities doing it tough during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dawson MP George Christensen said the Federal Government had made available $100 million of targeted support for tourism-related infrastructure, on top of another $100 million for broader community investment.

Mr Christensen said the region had already benefited from previous rounds of the BBRF with investments in a number of crucial projects.

These included the Mackay ‘Sugar Bowl’ skate park, boat ramp upgrades, CQ Rescue facility upgrade and Whitsunday Sportspark.

The Mackay Sugarbowl skating facility at North Mackay.

“For this round of the BBRF, I am keen to see proponents with tourism-related projects apply as this will provide a great opportunity to boost the sector which has struggled more than most due to the effects of COVID-19,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the launch of the program guidelines meant prospective applicants could now begin planning their project applications for assessment.

The guidelines can be found here.

An artist impression of the new Whitsunday Sportspark development.

Applications open on January 12 2021 and close on March 5 2021.

Successful applicants are expected to be announced in mid-2021.

