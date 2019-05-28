Monkey bites sent three to emergency

Dog bites were among the most common bite presentations in Mackay emergency departments

IN A busy April for Queensland emergency departments, Mackay Hospital and Health Services treated 55 presentations brought about by bites - with dogs the primary cause.

Mackay treated 19 incidents involving a dog bite, while a further nine were attributed to snake bites.

Comparatively, 1041 bite presentations were responded to across the state - including three monkey bites.

Queensland's emergency physicians saw a total of 168,464 presentations in April, which was an increase of 6778 people compared to the same period last year.

Deputy Director General of Clinical Excellence Queensland Dr John Wakefield said the number of presentations continue to increase year on year, but despite the rise the median wait time to be seen was just 15 minutes.

He said 99 per cent of the sickest patients were seen within two minutes of arriving at hospital, despite a five per cent increase in category one presentations in April 2019.

Dr Wakefield said the range of injury and illnesses Queensland emergency physicians saw every month was a testament to the calibre of skills and commitment the staff had towards helping those in need.

It was not just the emergency departments that were busy, he said - 10,794 people received elective surgery in April across all Queensland hospitals.

"Last month, around 5600 people presented to Queensland emergency departments each day - that's almost one person every 15 seconds," Dr Wakefield said.

"Almost 2000 people were triaged as a category one or two with serious respiratory complications including pneumonia, acute bronchiolitis and respiratory infections.

"More than 400 people presented as a category one or two with sepsis, a serious illness that can lead to organ failure and death if not identified and treated early.

"This is a glowing tribute to the skills and dedication of emergency workers, especially everyone who works in Queensland hospitals."

MACKAY HOSPITAL AND HEALTH SERVICES BITE PRESENTATIONS

Bite, unspecified 2

Cat bite 6

Dog bite 19

Fish bite 1

Human bite 1

Isect bite 14

Sake bite 9

Sider bite 3

TOTAL 55