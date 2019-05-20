‘Monobrow’ model’s bizarre bikini

A model who is well known for her bushy eyebrows has caused a stir online - after posing in a bikini that has left fans scratching their heads.

Sophia Hadjipanteli - who has been dubbed the "monobrow model" thanks to her dark and distinctive brows - shared a photo of herself sporting an unusual white two-piece.

While the bra features a racy cut out across her boobs, the bizarre undies left fans confused.

The white fabric was completely slashed away on the sides, revealing Sophia's hips and cutting very close to her private parts.

"I'm genuinely so confused by those undies," one person said.

"That swimwear is super insane," one wrote.

"Not my cup of tea," another agreed.

The unusual outfit - created by The End Lingerie - also features metal rings on the bust and underwear that resembles a bull ring.

Mostly though, the 22-year-old was praised for her incredible figure - with fans losing it over the sexy shot.

"You're literally perfect," one fan gushed.

"This photo is bomb like I'm deceased you look stunning," another wrote.

Some else said: "God DAMN look at YOU."

Sophie Hadjipanteli is best known for her unplucked eyebrows, being dubbed the ‘monobrow model’ by fans.

Others praised her for not being airbrushed, saying it was "refreshing" in a day when so many models were.

The Greek-Cypriot model revealed back in March she'd been at the centre of death threats over her jet black monobrow.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, she told the TV show hosts she regularly got hit with harsh comments about her appearance.

"I get a lot of death threats funnily enough, I guess it's not that funny," she said.

"I definitely get a lot of negative reactions, I'm not going to sit here and say a lot of them are positive because that's obviously not the case. Most are negative."

Despite the negativity, the model embraces her unique look and has gone on to pose for Vogue Italia and Rihanna's Savage X Fenty collaboration.

She said she tried not to read a lot of the comments that often flood her social media.

"I don't really have the patience to go through and read every person's comments," she added.

The natural blonde has previously explained she also uses special oil on her brow to help it look healthy.

Sophia has become a symbol in the body positive movement, hoping to inspire others to embrace their natural features.

She has even founded a hashtag #UnibrowMovement calling on others to love the way they look too.

