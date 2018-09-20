Menu
BUY OR SELL: Proserpine Tennis Club is hosting a monster dress sale in October ahead of the Bowen Cup.
News

Monster dress sale in Proserpine ahead of the Bowen Cup

20th Sep 2018 9:57 AM

CALLING all ladies with a wardrobe full of evening gowns, cocktail dresses, fascinators or dresses that have never been worn or only seen the light of day once.

Proserpine Tennis Club is hosting a monster second-hand dress sale next month in the lead-up to the Bowen Cup.

Participants can bring their own dresses or combine with family and friends but must bring their own clothes rack.

Cheese and wine will be served throughout the evening at $5 a plate and $5 a glass of wine.

Mobile make-up artists and hairstylists are also welcome at $20 a site.

A lucky door prize will be up for grabs, with all proceeds going towards the newly reopened Proserpine Tennis Club.

Phone Juanita Lawn on 0416 723 605 to secure your site as places are limited.

For more information on the event, send a message to the Proserpine Tennis Club Facebook page.

