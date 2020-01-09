Monster raffle to help bushfire ravaged sister city

SISTER CITY: A monster raffle is being held in Collinsville to help the people of Malua Bay who have been ravaged by the bushfires on the New South Wales south coast.

THE community of Collinsville has banded together, donating thousands of dollars worth of products to a monster raffle with all donations directly being donated to a bush fire ravaged community.

For the people of Malua Bay, it’s been a horrifying start to 2020 with more than 40 houses destroyed in the small community of 1700 people from the devastating fires affecting the New South Wales south coast.

Businesses in Collinsville have now banded together to do their bit in assisting Malua Bay, their now adopted sister city, and helping the people who have lost it all get back on their feet.

An organiser of the Collinsville bushfire relief, Janet Lobegeier, said collection tins have already been placed around town in high traffic areas to great success, however it was the monster raffle where the town’s generosity had really shown.

“There’s been thousands of dollars of items donated, with all the funds from the raffle going directly into this program,” she said.

“We’ve got things like a 50 inch TV, Weber barbecue, gold ring, gazebos and a getaway to Hydeaway Bay. So many people have come on board to help and there’s still more donations pouring in.”

She said she was inspired to assist the community on the NSW south coast after speaking to Dayna Obst from Collinsville Electrical, an ex-resident of Batemans Bay who has friends and relatives who have experienced the fire threat first hand.

With Ms Obst’s assistance, and the help of a Zonta member in Batemans Bay, the money will be turned into vouchers to assist victims buying appliances such as fridges, washing machines and microwaves.

Ms Lobegeier said this meant the community of Collinsville would know directly where the money was going, and who was being helped.

“Everyone is donating to different charities, but we wanted to make sure we knew it would go to the right people, to buy them the right things,” she said.

“We did this with flood victims and it was amazing. We’d get letters back thanking us and telling us the money had been used to buy a fridge or something.

“The extra thing is it will support a business down there as the vouchers will be spent in a local whitegoods and electrical business.

“It’s a small community helping a small community. If we only helped one family get back on their feet, it would be worth it.”

Tickets for the raffle can be purchased from the Pit Pony Tavern, or out front of Collinsville IGA on January 22 and 25. Donations to the raffle can be made until the draw date.

The raffle will be drawn at the Pit Pony Tavern on January 25. For more information check the Pit Pony Tavern facebook or call on 4785 5888.