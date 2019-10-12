Menu
Peter Vodanovich crashes at Bathurst.
Motor Sports

WATCH: Monster rollover crash rocks Bathurst

12th Oct 2019 1:17 PM

CRASHES at Bathurst aren't out of the ordinary. Cars flying around the tight confines of the mountain often come into contact with one another or the wall.

As they reach top speed down Conrod Straight the margin for error shrinks and the sand traps often become the saviours for cars on the loose.

Thankfully, cars nowadays are built for high-speed crashes and it was the sturdiness of one that played a huge role on Saturday.

On the final lap of the Toyota 86 Series race, Peter Vodanovich came in far too hot down The Chase and was sent tumbling through the air into the sand trap.

Thankfully, Vodanovich was able to walk away from the insanely wild crash after being helped from the car after several minutes.

The massive stack delayed the Saturday timetable as the crew worked to clean up the track and remove the car from the sand.

There was plenty of carnage earlier in the day on the mountain with several crashes occurring during the Super Utes' race.

 

The car slid on its roof before hitting the sand.
A series of tumbles ensued.
bathurst 1000 mount panorama peter vodanovich supercars
