Months of lobbying pays off: $15m upgrade announced

A WHITSUNDAY development group has welcomed the announcement of $15 million in funding to upgrade Bowen Development Rd after months of lobbying.

The $15 million in funding will be spent on laying more bitumen and sealing sections of the road which runs between Bowen and Belyando.

The Queensland Government announced the funding as part of its $400 million roads package, aimed at repairing rural and regional roads, creating jobs and boosting the state’s economy post-coronavirus.

“BCE have been lobbying to have it sealed the whole way, for quite a while,” Mr McLaughlin said.

“Step by step we’ll get it done — $15 million is certainly appreciated, each dollar spent is less dirt and more bitumen.”

The Bowen Development Rd links the Bruce Highway to the Gregory Highway from Bowen through Collinsville, making it the shortest route to Adani Australia’s new Carmichael Mine at Belyando.

“The completed road will open up an alternate tourist route and of course it’s the fastest route between Bowen and the Adani Mine, it makes sense to complete that road the whole way,” Mr McLaughlin said.

“It really is needed for the grey nomads and tourists and Adani.”

Mr McLaughlin said while the road remained unsealed in sections it would not provide “all weather access”, making it an unreliable option for many travellers.

He said it was “great to see another $15 million added to the pot,” but predicted much more would be needed to ensure all of the road was sealed.

“It’s obviously a state-owned road but we are hoping the Federal Government will help and put money toward it as well,” Mr McLaughlin said.

“We certainly encourage the state and federal governments to continue their support until we can get the whole road bitumen.”

Mr McLaughlin said there was no “silver bullet” to help rural communities bounce back after COVID-19, but ensuring jobs created by the project were allocated locally would help.

“It all helps the economy and hopefully contractors will get the work and the work will be allocated locally,” he said.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said sealing more sections of Bowen Developmental Rd would support communities, freight and primary producers, and generate 28 jobs.

“Investing in rural and regional Queensland roads means creating rural and regional jobs,” Mr Bailey said.

“We’ve spoken to councils and businesses to energise the economy and deliver a package that will see more than 430 jobs in total enter the fold, joining the 13,500 regional jobs being created by our record pipeline of transport and roads investment.

“This funding will go towards more sealing on Bowen Developmental Rd, and builds on close to $30 million in sealing started late last year, supporting 90 jobs.”

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Wilcox said the funding was great news.

“Upgrades to the Bowen Developmental Rd will provide a huge boost to all our local businesses that rely on this critical link to get their products to market,” Cr Wilcox said.

“It will also boost our battling tourism sector by sealing the pathway for the valuable outback drive market to visit the Whitsunday region once COVID-19 restrictions ease.”