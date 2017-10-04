Moon Festival brings a boom to the Whitsundays

MOON FESTIVAL: Liang Jing family from Beijing enjoy mojitos while visiting the Whitsunday region for Golden Week, pictured here with Fish D'vine co-owner Kev Collins and multi-lingual staff member Ruby Li.

MOON FESTIVAL: Liang Jing family from Beijing enjoy mojitos while visiting the Whitsunday region for Golden Week, pictured here with Fish D'vine co-owner Kev Collins and multi-lingual staff member Ruby Li. Jessica Lamb

CHINESE visitors to the Whitsundays are feasting on locally caught mud crabs, whole steamed coral trout and prawns as Golden Week celebrations get into full swing.

On Sunday China's National Day, marking the 1949 formation of the People's Republic of China, marked the beginning of an eight day celebration.

China's domestic tourists are expected to spend more than $100 billion during the eight days of vacation.

About one in five tourists are planning to visit slightly exotic places while six million are preparing to fly further overseas, including to Australia.

Kevin Collins, co-owner of popular seafood restaurant, Fish D'vine, said Chinese visitors celebrating Golden Week accounted for 80% of the restaurant's customers.

"We first became award of Golden Week as a serious holiday event last year and made a made some effort but this year has exceeded every possible expectation,” he said. "I can't believe how busy it is.”

Mr Collins said though seafood was considered expensive by Australian standards, to Chinese visitors it was affordable.

"I have been over to China to do research into food styles in the Chinese market,” he said.

"We think they are dear but we have got no idea about what the world and the Chinese in particular are prepared to pay.”

Mr Collins said Chinese visitors were seeking "premium experiences” in the Whitsundays during Golden Week and the boost to the local economy was significant.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, held on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, is the second most important event in the traditional Chinese calendar, after New Year.

It is also known as the Moon Festival.