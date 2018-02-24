Moore returns to head of Airlie parkrun field

Sam Vinci hit the 50-run milestone at the Airlie Beach parkrun .

IN RETURNING to parkrun this morning Peter Moore also returned to the head of the Airlie Beach field.

But only just.

Mark Ogilvie dug deep in the final two kilometres to pull Moore's lead back to just 14 seconds at the 5km finish line, to finish second.

Moore commented after the run that he found the humidity stifling even though a light shower took the sting out of the heat during the second lap of the Airlie parkrun course.

A good 1.15 off his personal best on Saturday Moore said he has been training during the week but has backed off his training schedule since attempting back-to-back 5,000 metre age records at the North Queensland Athletics Championships in September last year.

This week at the Airlie Beach parkrun a total of 73 runners and walkers hit the course.

Sam Vinci celebrated his 50-run milestone and first time athletes Masen Fletcher, Temby Fitzroy Angela Greenhill, Shavaun McLean, Angie Kelly and Jennifer Heatley were welcomed to the parkrun fold.

Heatley was also first female runner across the line in 25.52, Joanna Addy 16 seconds off the pace finished second and Rosalie Taylor rounded out the top three women finishers.

Airlie Beach parkrun acknowledges the outstanding efforts of this week's volunteers who help make the event a reality.

Hats off to Bob Barford, Robyn Corrigan, Mick and Megan Drennan, Justin Knight-Gray, Karen Maddock, Erika Pattemore and Kirsty Waugh.

Airlie Beach is a free timed 5km walk or run which departs Abell Point Marina each Saturday at 7am.

More photos can be found at the Airlie Beach parkrun Facebook page and a full list of results is available at the Airlie Beach parkrun website.