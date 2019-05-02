Mooring for a seaside movie

SAIL ON IN: The Whitsunday Sailing Club team is ready for the Sail-in Cinema event this weekend.

THIS Saturday the Whitsunday Sailing Club will be giving an Airlie Beach spin on the classic drive-in cinema by hosting their first ever Sail-in Cinema and Sunset Markets.

Looking to boost interest in the club and the facilities they have to offer, the sailing club invites locals and visitors alike to come enjoy a movie by the sea as the sunsets.

The double-sided screen means you can come by land or by boat, with those coming by sea able to anchor their vessels by the rock wall and tune into a radio frequency to catch all the movie action.

Whitsunday Sailing Club event organiser Stacy Harvey said the club was focusing on creating events that will appeal to a wide range of people in the Whitsundays region while utilising their waterfront venue in Airlie Beach.

"Here at the sailing club we have an amazing outdoor space, right on the waterfront so we really want to utilise that space for some amazing events,” she said.

"We want to help bring Airlie Beach alive again after the effects of Cyclone Debbie, with a range of different events that appeal to local residents and visitors.”

Looking to create a festival feel by the waterfront, there will be plenty going at the club as the sun goes down.

"Down by the water we will have a great festival vibe with our open bar, some of Airlie Beach's favourite food stalls and other market stalls,” Ms Harvey said.

"There will be plenty of room so bring a picnic blanket or a chair and settle in for a great evening.

"It's a long weekend with heaps happening around town, so why not come enjoy the sunset and a movie by the water at the sailing club.”

Gates open for the free event at 4pm, the first movie, Incredible 2, will start at 6pm and the second movie, Skyscraper, will start at about 8pm.