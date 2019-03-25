Hero couple saves child from swollen Queensland river

A BRAVE couple risked their lives to help save a boy who almost drowned at Redlynch on the weekend.

Mooroobool couple Luisa Wilhelmi and Ben Besse went down to The Rocks Reserve yesterday to enjoy a quiet dip and were packing up to leave when they noticed two children who were swimming there had been swept under the bridge.

"Everything changed within a split second," Ms Wilhelmi said.

"They were stuck and couldn't escape the strong current, struggling to keep their heads up. I will never forget the panic in the boy's voice when he asked us to help him as we ran towards them, it sent shivers down my spine."

Mooroobool couple Luisa Wilhelmi and Ben Besse saved a child from drowning at Redlynch.

She said Mr Besse dived straight into the water to help.

"My panic really set in when Ben jumped in the river and was pushed under the bridge also," she said.

"He is a strong man, but he couldn't even escape the force of the water pushing him under. I kept yelling out for help and Ben said the fear in my voice and the panic on my face will forever scar him."

Ms Wilhelmi helped haul Mr Besse and the young boy out of the water.

"We are very shaken up, but we are so very grateful that we all got out of this alive," she said.

"We were all in shock and not many words were exchanged, just making sure everyone was OK. The boy shook Ben's hand and was very thankful."

She said the kids' parents weren't there, but later reached out to her.

"Through the power of social media, the mother ended up contacting us via Facebook and was very grateful, thanking us from the bottom of her heart," she said.