Mooy reveals Socceroos plan to tear defence apart

Socceroos Aaron Mooy in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying action during the 5-0 win over Nepal at Canberra Stadium last week. (AAP Image/James Gourley)

AUSTRALIA'S creative English Premier League midfielder Aaron Mooy says the Socceroos have a simple game plan to tear Chinese Taipei's expected packed defence apart.

The Socceroos face the 129th FIFA-ranked nation in the third match of the second round of the Asian Football Confederation 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the humid coastal town of Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan.

Australia - FIFA ranked 44th - is tipped to beat their hosts comfortably.

Chinese Taipei's only joy against the Socceroos is when they jagged a point in an embarrassing 0-0 in Taipei which saw Australia exit the 1982 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In the previous eight meetings Australia won seven, drew one and scored 23 goals and conceded nine.

Mooy, 29, - on loan to Brighton and Hove Albion from Huddersfield Town - and current Socceroos Aziz Becich and Adam Taggart scored in their last meeting in an 8-0 win in an East Asian Cup qualifier in 2013.

"Sometimes it can be difficult (to score against packed defences)," said Mooy referring to the Socceroos beating Nepal 5-0 in Canberra last week where the away side was only looking to hit Australia on the counter.

"I thought Nepal was very well organised but I thought we still created lots of chance and always on the front foot.

Towering Socceroos defender Harry Souttar heads towards goal during the 5-0 win over Nepal in last week’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar at Canberra Stadium. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

"It will probably be a similar game (against Chinese Taipei). We're working on combination play around the box to create more chances and hopefully score goals."

Australia peppered Nepal's goalmouth with 36 shots and 10 on target.

Nepal had one off target shot, earning just 24 per cent of possession for the entire clash.

Australia also scored four of its goals from set pieces after Nepal had beaten Chinese Taipei away 2-0 last month.

One of Australia's goals arrived from newly capped 198cm defender Harry Souttar, who plays for England's Fleetwood Town in League One on loan from championship club Stoke City.

Mooy suggested set pieces would be a welcome weapon against Chinese Taipei.

"It's early days (in qualification) and we're working on combinations to create more chances, to easily score more goals,'' Mooy said.

"The higher level you play (against) the less chances you get and against Nepal we created a lot."

Australia must top Group B to be assured of a place in the third round of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and also qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in China.

The Socceroos currently top the group, two points ahead of Kuwait and Jordan, three points above Nepal with Chinese Taipei rooted to the bottom after losing both its opening matches.

2022 FIFA World Cup AFC qualifier

When: Tuesday, 9.40pm (AEST))

Chinese Taipei v Australia at the National Stadium, Kaohsiung

TV: Fox Sports, KAYO