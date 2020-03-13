Moranbah coach ’disappointed’ by training turnouts

Moranbah Miners went from 2018 runners-up to the second bottom team last season.

MINING rosters are playing havoc with the Moranbah's preparation for this year's A-Grade premiership campaign.

New Moranbah Miners boss Paul Bramley has expressed his frustration at coaching a different group of men each week because of shift work.

Bramley, who has taken up his first small-town coaching gig, admitted the challenge was bigger than he first thought.

"The guys we'd like to have playing in the first round, I just never have them at the same time," he said.

Miners’ coach Paul Bramley said Round 1 would be a struggle for his underprepared squad.

"I'm giving small amounts of knowledge to three different groups across the weeks.

"I love living here and love the community, but I'm frustrated because I never have a team together to coach.

"That was the biggest challenge going into a community that is so disjointed by shift work."

Unable to organise any trial matches, Bramley said his men would go into round one "months" behind their rivals.

"It will take four to five weeks before we play any proper football," the Miners coach said.

Former Titans second-rower Will Matthews had only appeared at one training session, Bramley said.

"I haven't seen Will yet. He's working here but not living here yet.

"He's been to one training session so far and at this stage wouldn't be considered for Round 1."

With the Miners' Round 1 clash against Carltons in the Rugby League Mackay and District 2020 A-Grade competition just seven days away, Bramley said he had no idea how his side would perform.

Former Gold Coast Titans player Will Matthews is not expected to be considered for Round 1.

"We're not going to be full of the stars some people think we will pull out," he said.

"In saying that, the guys we send out will work really hard."

The coach praised experienced players who had guided their mostly young roster around on the training pitch.

Former NRL player Paul Aiton, CQ Capras prop Bobby Nona, Mackay Souths Sharks' Shan Rupapere, and Miners stalwarts Remus Phinease and Logan Sullivan were commended for their leadership.

"We have a good core of young locals which I want to put a lot of time into over the next season or so," Bramley said.

"The more time we spend with them the better we will be in the long term instead of trying to chase ex-NRL and Q-Cup players, which can be quite difficult."