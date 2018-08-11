Menu
Moranbah home engulfed by flames.
Moranbah home engulfed by flames. Contributed
Moranbah home destroyed by fire

by Rainee Shepperson
11th Aug 2018 9:16 AM

A MORANBAH home was destroyed after a blaze broke out on Forrest Drive on Friday night.

Fire crews battled the blaze, which was believed to have started at around 9pm, but were unable to save the home.

A police spokeswoman said two females were outside the home when the blaze broke out, but no residents were inside at the time.

The spokeswoman said while the blaze was being treated as non-suspicious, it is believed that a cigarette may have been the cause of the fire.

No injuries were recorded.

