Moranbah police probe brazen mowing assault
POLICE are hunting for dashcam footage or witnesses to a man being attacked while mowing his lawn at a Central Queensland property.
The incident occurred on November 12 in Moranbah.
Senior Constable Dale McIntyre said a man was mowing his yard on Clements St while wearing a hi-vis work shirt about 2.45pm.
It is alleged another person entered the property and assaulted him.
“Police are seeking information regarding the events leading up to the alleged incident and are hopeful that a member of the Moranbah community may be able to assist police with their investigation,” Sen-Constable McIntyre said.
If you were in the area at the time and saw anything or have dashcam footage capturing the incident phone Moranbah Police Station on 4941 6200.