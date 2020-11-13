Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are chasing dashcam footage of an alleged assault at Moranbah. Photo: Zizi Averill
Police are chasing dashcam footage of an alleged assault at Moranbah. Photo: Zizi Averill
Crime

Moranbah police probe brazen mowing assault

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
13th Nov 2020 7:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting for dashcam footage or witnesses to a man being attacked while mowing his lawn at a Central Queensland property.

The incident occurred on November 12 in Moranbah.

More stories:

Barrister for fugitive’s mum makes bold legal move

CQ man identified as victim of fatal crash

Senior Constable Dale McIntyre said a man was mowing his yard on Clements St while wearing a hi-vis work shirt about 2.45pm.

It is alleged another person entered the property and assaulted him.

Moranbah police. Moranbah police station. Picture: Tara Miko
Moranbah police. Moranbah police station. Picture: Tara Miko

“Police are seeking information regarding the events leading up to the alleged incident and are hopeful that a member of the Moranbah community may be able to assist police with their investigation,” Sen-Constable McIntyre said.

If you were in the area at the time and saw anything or have dashcam footage capturing the incident phone Moranbah Police Station on 4941 6200.

central queensland police moranbah crime moranbah police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowen man in police shooting to have case finalised

        Premium Content Bowen man in police shooting to have case finalised

        Crime The 36 year old has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder but guilty to malicious act with intent

        • 13th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
        Free hospital transport service gets green light

        Premium Content Free hospital transport service gets green light

        Health Patients from Proserpine and Cannonvale will be eligible for a door-to-door lift to...

        Teen accused of assaulting nurse makes bid for freedom

        Premium Content Teen accused of assaulting nurse makes bid for freedom

        Crime She wept in the dock at the Bowen court as the magistrate delivered his decision on...

        48-unit plan rounds Port of Airlie hotels to three

        Premium Content 48-unit plan rounds Port of Airlie hotels to three

        Property A third proposed hotel includes a dive school and room for more than 450 guests.