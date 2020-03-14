More cruise ships cancel Airlie Beach visits

BYE DOCK: P&O Cruises today announced they would suspend all cruising for 30 days. Three P&O cruises were due to dock in Airlie in those 30 days.

BYE DOCK: P&O Cruises today announced they would suspend all cruising for 30 days. Three P&O cruises were due to dock in Airlie in those 30 days.

THE Whitsunday tourism industry has been dealt another blow, as P&O Cruises suspends its cruises for 30 days due to concerns surrounding coronavirus.

On Wednesday it was reported 13 Airlie Beach cruise ship visits had been cancelled in the last month.

Since then, cruising companies P&O and Princess Cruises have suspended activity for 30 and 60 days respectively.

The P&O ran cruise ship Pacific Dawn was due to dock three times in Airlie Beach over the next month, bringing more than 6000 potential tourists to the heart of the reef.

Princess Cruises' Sea Princess and Golden Princess would collectively have brought 5000 potential guests.

In a video posted to Facebook, P&O Cruises Australia president Sture Myrmell said the company had never experienced a situation like the COVID-19 coronavirus, and the decision has been made with government and health authority advice.

"As you know, authorities have declared that mass gatherings should be restricted to no more than 500 people, and Australian's should reconsider travel anywhere in the world right now," he said.

"The responsible course is for us to act on their expert advice, so as a result P&O Cruises has made the difficult but unavoidable decision to pause all cruise operations for a period of 30 days.

"The last thing we want to do is cancel cruises … and I'm sorry this has become necessary."

Mr Myrmell said the Airlie Beach bound Pacific Dawn, due to dock in the Whitsundays on April 23, was still planned for its April 18 departure from Brisbane.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler previously said the cancellations were 'disappointing' and would have a huge impact 'at a time when our industry is hurting'.

She said the initial 13 cancellations would have cost the region $7.5m in lost revenue.

"It's disappointing to have the recent cruise ship cancellations occurring," she said.

"The cruise market makes a significant contribution to the local economy, through tours that are booked, and bring a positive vibe to the township.

"This is a huge impact at a time when our industry is hurting and does not have the reserves it traditionally would, due to the multitude of impacts over the last three years."