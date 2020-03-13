Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Forecast for 11am AEDT Friday, March 13, 2020.
Forecast for 11am AEDT Friday, March 13, 2020.
News

WARNING: More damaging winds predicted for Whitsundays

Deborah Friend
13th Mar 2020 9:57 AM

WINDS whipped through the Whitsundays last night with Hamilton Island recording a wind gust of 104km/hr overnight.

A severe weather warning for damaging winds is still current for the Whitsundays and Proserpine, with peak gusts of around 95km/hr expected, and is likely to last into tomorrow.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman said the winds were really strong and were dependent on the tropical low in the northwest Coral Sea, which is expected to continue moving in a south-easterly direction.

At this stage, the system is rated a high chance of forming into a tropical cyclone over the weekend but at this point it is predicted to move away from the Queensland coast, over the next few days.

"The tropical low is heading further out to sea but we are expecting to be in gale force wind conditions today and into tomorrow," the spokeswoman said.

"It's likely we could have more strong winds beyond that, but it depends on how the system tracks.

"But it should ease next week - it should be a bit better."

Rainfall has eased, compared to the past few days, with Hamilton Island receiving 21mm between 9am yesterday and 9am today, Cannonvale recorded 20mm, Jubilee Pocket had 15mm of rainfall and Proserpine just 1mm.

bureau of meteorology damaging winds severe weather warning
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'We just have to do it': Closure only second in 56 years

        premium_icon 'We just have to do it': Closure only second in 56 years

        News Cinema will close for two weeks as movie releases are postponed.

        • 13th Mar 2020 8:56 AM
        WATCH: Division 2 candidates list their priorities

        premium_icon WATCH: Division 2 candidates list their priorities

        Council News Watch as Division 2 candidates reveal their plans if elected.

        Relief for tourism operators in midst of coronavirus crisis

        premium_icon Relief for tourism operators in midst of coronavirus crisis

        News Some relief has been offered to Whitsundays’ tourism operators who are facing...

        Christensen urges Albanese to back casual workers’ law

        premium_icon Christensen urges Albanese to back casual workers’ law

        Politics The Federal Labor leader has described the legislation as ‘flawed’