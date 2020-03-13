WARNING: More damaging winds predicted for Whitsundays

WINDS whipped through the Whitsundays last night with Hamilton Island recording a wind gust of 104km/hr overnight.

A severe weather warning for damaging winds is still current for the Whitsundays and Proserpine, with peak gusts of around 95km/hr expected, and is likely to last into tomorrow.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman said the winds were really strong and were dependent on the tropical low in the northwest Coral Sea, which is expected to continue moving in a south-easterly direction.

At this stage, the system is rated a high chance of forming into a tropical cyclone over the weekend but at this point it is predicted to move away from the Queensland coast, over the next few days.

"The tropical low is heading further out to sea but we are expecting to be in gale force wind conditions today and into tomorrow," the spokeswoman said.

"It's likely we could have more strong winds beyond that, but it depends on how the system tracks.

"But it should ease next week - it should be a bit better."

Rainfall has eased, compared to the past few days, with Hamilton Island receiving 21mm between 9am yesterday and 9am today, Cannonvale recorded 20mm, Jubilee Pocket had 15mm of rainfall and Proserpine just 1mm.