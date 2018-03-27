More details emerge from Gympie's most horrific murder

Letter to the Editor
The horror of the Lamb murders
I READ with interest Ron Donald's contribution in The Gympie Times and remember the Lamb murders.
READ MORE: The Wolvi Lamb family murders that shocked a nation
I was told Mrs Lamb became a social worker while in care and her daughter was taken to see her all the time which we thought was hard for the 12-year-old (I think she was).
Ambulance superintendent Ron Lawrence went out to the property and attended to the situation. He never mentioned details to me. I went to a meeting with the wife of the police officer who went with Ron. She asked me how Ron was and I said okay.
She then told me her husband had to have three weeks off work to recover.
I spoke to Ron and he said the only white thing in the cot of the little child was her white teeth - she had been hacked so much.
The QATB didn't have counselling and support for the ambulance system in those days.
The men had to just get on with it.
Julia Lawrence OAM,
(wife of late, former Gympie Ambulance Superintendent Ron Lawrence)
Gympie
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.