Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EXPOSURE TO CHEMICAL: Workplace Health and Safety Queensland have inquired into a reported chemical incident at a South Burnett plant. Picture: File
EXPOSURE TO CHEMICAL: Workplace Health and Safety Queensland have inquired into a reported chemical incident at a South Burnett plant. Picture: File
News

More details released on Burnett worksite chemical incident

Sam Turner
24th Jul 2020 4:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORKPLACE Health and Safety Queensland (WHSQ) have inquired into a reported chemical incident at Alkaloids of Australia.

Paramedics and fire crews attended the incident on July 22, with a woman in her 30s transported to Kingaroy Hospital after inhaling chemical fumes.

A WHSQ spokesman said they made inquiries into an incident at Alkaloids Australia in Memerambi.

"WHSQ has been advised a worker wearing appropriate PPE, including a full face respirator, showed signs of exposure to duboisia powder," he said.

"She was taken to Kingaroy Hospital for observation and released soon after. "

The spokesman said Alkaloids of Australia is investigating whether the respirator was faulty, with reports of a chemical spill and fire on site denied.

At this stage, WHSQ said it will not be investigating the matter.

alkaloids of australia kingaroy hospital qas workplace health and safety queensland
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland leads nation in $7.4b super grab

        premium_icon Queensland leads nation in $7.4b super grab

        Money Queenslanders are leading the charge for early access to their superannuation during the coronavirus pandemic.

        Space launch plan could result in jobs bonanza

        premium_icon Space launch plan could result in jobs bonanza

        Employment Industry 'has huge capacity to create jobs'

        Payne Cup premiers welcome MSHS in opening round

        premium_icon Payne Cup premiers welcome MSHS in opening round

        Rugby League The deck may be stacked against Mackay State High School today, but their coach...

        IN COURT: 32 people appearing at Bowen court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 32 people appearing at Bowen court today

        News Full list of everyone due to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court today.