More details released on Burnett worksite chemical incident

EXPOSURE TO CHEMICAL: Workplace Health and Safety Queensland have inquired into a reported chemical incident at a South Burnett plant. Picture: File

WORKPLACE Health and Safety Queensland (WHSQ) have inquired into a reported chemical incident at Alkaloids of Australia.

Paramedics and fire crews attended the incident on July 22, with a woman in her 30s transported to Kingaroy Hospital after inhaling chemical fumes.

A WHSQ spokesman said they made inquiries into an incident at Alkaloids Australia in Memerambi.

"WHSQ has been advised a worker wearing appropriate PPE, including a full face respirator, showed signs of exposure to duboisia powder," he said.

"She was taken to Kingaroy Hospital for observation and released soon after. "

The spokesman said Alkaloids of Australia is investigating whether the respirator was faulty, with reports of a chemical spill and fire on site denied.

At this stage, WHSQ said it will not be investigating the matter.