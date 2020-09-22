MORE DETAILS: What you need to know about new border bubble

IT'S the announcement many Northern Rivers residents have been hoping to hear and now the good news is they can enter Queensland.

But what exactly does that mean?

Earlier today, Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced Lismore, Byron, Ballina, Richmond Valley, Tenterfield and Glen Innes LGAs would be included into the 'border bubble'.

It was later confirmed Kyogle LGA was also included on that list of exempt places to enter Queensland.

After more than a month of being locked out of the Sunshine State, which resulted in many people missing essential medical care and other appointments, residents will be able to apply for a border pass from 1am on October 1.

So, what does that mean?

Who is included in the NSW border bubble zone?

Any resident living in the LGAs of Lismore, Ballina, Byron, Kyogle, Glen Innes, Tweed, Richmond Valley and Tenterfield can now apply for a border permit.

Can border bubble residents travel anywhere in Queensland?

Yes, those within the NSW border zone can travel throughout Queensland with a border declaration.

This means a Lismore resident can travel to Brisbane or further north to Townsville, as long as they have the correct permit.

"Residents will be able to apply for a border pass and then they will be able to freely travel around Queensland," the Queensland premier said.

Can Queenslanders travel within the NSW border bubble?

Yes, Queensland residents can travel within the border zone.

This means a Cairns resident can travel to Byron Bay as long as they have the correct permit.

Why has the border bubble been extended?

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the decision to extend the border bubble was due to there being no cases recorded in Northern NSW for some time.

"So we've not seen any cases along those border areas for quite some time," Dr Young said.

"And we've also not seen cases north of Sydney for quite a while, so it is safe to open up those areas.

"We know that people who live along that border actually have a lot more to do with Queensland than they do New South Wales, and we know the difficulties it's caused those communities. So seeing that it's now safe to do that, we are releasing those restrictions to extend that border just a bit further south."

Will the border bubble be extended further any time soon?

Dr Young has confirmed the only way the border bubble will be extended further south is if there is further evidence of 28 days of no community transmission within NSW.

How do I apply for a border pass?

From 1am on Thursday, October 1, residents within the exempt communities can apply for a border pass on the Queensland Government website.

There are several options when selecting the right border pass, so make sure you select the correct one.