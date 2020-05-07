More family time as Covid-19 restrictions ease

Peter Quinn, from Zambrero, says his parents can't wait to spend quality time with their grandchildren on Mother's Day as social isolation restrictions ease.

RELIEF from isolating Covid-19 restrictions announced today has opened the door for Mackay residents to spend close quality time with their families this weekend.

A family of five may now visit another family after a further easing of social isolation restrictions was outlined by Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young as the state's pandemic statistics improve.

Peter Quinn, the owner of Mackay's Zambrero restaurant and takeaway, said his parents were missing close physical contact with his children.

"It's been really hard for the grandparents to be physically cut off from their grandchildren, so this Mother's Day my wife and I will go to my parents' house to spend Sunday with them," Mr Quinn said.

"I also believe that it will be good for business as the more restrictions are lifted the better for local businesses," he said, adding that his business would be open all day on Mother's Day.

Alecia Staines, of the Maternity Consumer Network Management Committee also welcomed the partial lifting of restrictions on some hospital visits.

Up to two people may now remain with a patient at all times and are not restricted to the two-hour time limit if they are carers for children under the age of 18 or carers for a patient with a disability.

The eased visiting hours also apply to a partner and/or support person when the patient is admitted for care related to pregnancy; a support person at the emergency department; or to outpatient care appointments.

"We think the easing of restrictions will provide some comfort for pregnant women and some extra support in labour should they choose it.," Ms Staines said.

More than two visitors will be allowed to provide end-of-life support visits of more than two hours to a patient.