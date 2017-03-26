More flights cancelled as Debbie expected to go category 3

The latest cyclone update map as of 8am this morning.

CYCLONE Debbie is expected to become a category 3 system today according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The latest BoM update this morning declared Debbie a category 2 cyclone with winds up to 100 km/h at its centre and gusts of up to 140 km/h.

"Tropical cyclone Debbie is starting to adopt a west-southwest track towards the north Queensland coast and is currently forecast to intensify into a category 3 system this afternoon," the BoM update read.

Hamilton Island Airport has cancelled all flights today. You can check their status at: http://www.hamiltonisland.com.au/airport/arrivals-and-departures#2FIxPXCVwmY0pZ1p.97

Whitsunday Coast Airport general manager Ben Jones said it was still business as normal from their end but some flights have already been cancelled today. You can check their status at: http://whitsundaycoastairport.com.au/index.php?webfids_type=departures&webfids_lang=1

Jetstar flight JQ 831 to Melbourne has been cancelled due to the weather and Tigerair TT 397 was cancelled yesterday due to an engineering issue.

A Jetstar spokesperson said they would keep customers updated regularly through their website and people would be informed of cancellations through text messages. Up-to-date information can be found here: http://www.jetstar.com/au/en/travel-alerts#Cyclone Debbie - North-east Queensland flights

"Jetstar advises that, due to forecast storm conditions in parts of north-east Queensland from Cyclone Debbie, some flights scheduled for the region over the next few days may be cancelled," a statement on their website read.

The cyclone warning zone areas include Bowen, Mackay and the Whitsunday islands and stretches from Ayr to St Lawrence.

Gale force winds are expected to develop between Ayr and Mackay this afternoon or evening with destructive winds over 125 km/h predicted between Ayr and Mackay as early as Monday morning.

Cyclone Debbie is still expected to hit Tuesday morning somewhere between Townsville and Proserpine, most likely as a category 4 cyclone with winds up to 260 km/h near the centre.

Airlie Beach councillor Jan Clifford said she urged everyone not to panic.

"It's still 48 hours out, it can't do anything (yet). It's going to be 24 hours before we know exactly what it's doing. It's changing course and they are just generally unpredictable," she said.

"Be smart, there's no use in panicking. It is what it is.

"Most of the houses in Airlie Beach are built to withstand these things. Just make sure you're organised to leave if need be. A lot of new people in town and they're panicking. It's really not necessary. At worst we will be cut off for about three days. That's the worst I've ever come across.

"Make sure you've got your batteries and all your medication, (and) some cash in case there's no power or ATM.

"Keep a close eye on it, stay on our disaster management page. As soon as we get information we're passing it on."

The next BoM update is expected at 11am.