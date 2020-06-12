More flights set to land in the Whitsundays

Hamilton Island Airport and Whitsunday Coast Airport are two of 15 airports across the state that will benefit a $5 million support package - Photo Steve Pohlner

MORE flights into the Whitsundays are on the horizon after two airports in the region received a share of $5 million in funding that is aimed towards increasing intrastate flights.

Hamilton Island Airport and Whitsunday Coast Airport are two of 15 airports across the state that will benefit from the support package.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said today’s announcement could support more than 1500 jobs per year over a three-year period across the state, with each flight tipped to generate up to 50 jobs along the supply chain.

“We know that tourism operators right across the state are hurting due to COVID-19,” she said.

“This funding will allow thousands more Queenslanders to explore their own state and could pump millions of dollars into communities like the Whitsundays that rely on tourism.”

Alliance Airlines and Jetstar announced last week they would recommence flights in and out of Whitsunday Coast Airport at the end of this month.

Hamilton Island Airport has not yet reopened and a spokeswoman from Hamilton Island Enterprises earlier indicated the island would remain closed to visitors until July 1.

Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert said the funding would provide a much-needed boost to help operators as they welcome visitors to the region.

“We’re doing everything we can to fast-track the Whitsundays’ economic recovery and create jobs for locals,” she said.

“We’ve invested more in flights than any government in Queensland’s history because we understand that flights mean jobs for locals.

“Today’s announcement gives the team at Hamilton Island Airport and Proserpine (Whitsunday Coast) Airport the funding they need to secure more flights to our region.”