Menu
Login
Bureau of Meteorology predicts more storms for Gold Coast
Bureau of Meteorology predicts more storms for Gold Coast
Weather

Severe hailstorm headed for SEQ

by Sally Coates
24th Oct 2018 1:48 PM

MORE wild weather is tipped to hit the Gold Coast this afternoon, including "Severe storms with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain".

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a warning for South East Queensland, with forecaster Chris Joseph saying the hinterland will most likely be hit the worst.

"The Gold Coast is looking at the chance of storms developing mainly in the hinterland later this afternoon or evening," forecaster Chris Joseph said.

"There is already some development on Border Ranges, no storms yet but certainly this afternoon we will see storms develop.

"It'll probably develop further south, just over the border of New South Wales and push up over the hinterland."

Locals should keep an eye on the BOM website and Twitter for potential severe category warnings.

editors picks hail storm weather

Top Stories

    Vehicles denied access at Funnel Bay beach

    Vehicles denied access at Funnel Bay beach

    News More than 30 residents staged a peaceful protest at the Funnel Bay gate on Monday.

    Recycling refund gives locals cash for trash

    Recycling refund gives locals cash for trash

    News Recycling refund gives locals cash for trash

    All I know is I'm lost without you

    All I know is I'm lost without you

    News All I know is I'm lost without you

    Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins touches down in the Whitsundays

    Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins touches down in the Whitsundays

    News Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins touches down in the Whitsundays

    Local Partners