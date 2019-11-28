More help needed to sort lids for kids for recycling program

An army of helpers help sort, bag and label the bottle tops for Lids4Kids. Pictured are Mavis Andrews, co-ordinator Cheryl Raiteri and Julia Butler at the Proserpine Nursing Home.

AN INNOVATIVE recycling program has been so successful that organisers are looking for more helpers.

The Lids4Kids project collects plastic milk bottle and soft drink lids and turns them into something valuable for children.

Until recently, they were being used to make artificial limbs for children through Melbourne-based charity Envision Hands.

In just a few months, more than 60,000 lids have been collected in the Whitsundays.

Volunteer organiser Natalie Lock said while she was very grateful for the army of helpers she had currently sorting, bagging and labelling the bottle tops, she still needed more.

"We have a lot of people helping us,” Mrs Lock, who works for Camp Australia after-school care, said.

"There's the Proserpine Nursing Home and Proserpine State Primary School, and also Whitsunday Leisure Activity Centre - we asked them to help out and they are being really good about it.

"It doesn't matter how long it takes them to do it, we are very grateful for all their help, but I need more people because Cannonvale State Primary School has four wheelie bins full of lids for me! Individual helpers are most welcome.”

Envision Hands is currently not taking any more lids, while they work down their stocks, but Whitsundays people are still collecting lids, which are being kept in a regional warehouse in Townsville, where a whopping 600,000 lids are currently stored.

"In the meantime, until Envision Hands starts taking lids again, we are trying to come up with ideas of how we can put them to good use, if anyone has any suggestions,” Mrs Lock said.

"It keeps the plastic out of landfill and it's helping children. We will also be having sort-and-count days during the school holidays - dates and times are on the Lids4Kids - North Queensland Facebook page.”

Mrs Lock asks that people please wash the lids, and remove the seals, before storing them in boxes and taking them to the shed behind the Paint Place Whitsunday, Myer Lasky Dve, Cannonvale, where full boxes can be swapped for empty boxes.

Information can be found on the Lids4Kids - North Queensland Facebook page, or phone Mrs Lock on 0409 651 366.