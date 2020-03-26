Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crown Plaza
Crown Plaza
Business

More jobs go as hotel delays planned opening

by JESSICA HOWARD
26th Mar 2020 8:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE Tasmanian hospitality workers have been stood down after it was announced the Crowne Plaza Hobart hotel opening would be indefinitely delayed.

InterContinental Hotels Group said yesterday due to "unprecedented circumstances across the globe" it would not be opening the new hotel at the end of the month as previously planned.

The hotel is the final part of the Icon Complex development by the Kalis Group.

⁠"Words cannot describe how saddened we are right now," the company posted on social media.

"These are uncertain times for everybody and we are doing everything we can to protect one another and the broader community."

Crowne Plaza Hobart hotel general manager Linda Collis told the Mercury about 110 employees had been stood down as a result.

She said the reopening date remained "undefined" and would be subject to decisions made by the federal and state governments on border restrictions.

Originally published as More jobs go as hotel delays planned opening

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

business coronavirus hospitality job losses tourism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsunday, Bowen markets cancelled due to virus concerns

        premium_icon Whitsunday, Bowen markets cancelled due to virus concerns

        News Managers have said the popular markets will be back bigger and stronger

        Free food lures hungry backpackers

        premium_icon Free food lures hungry backpackers

        News When the word went out that there was free food on offer at Fish D’vine today the...

        Students perform under pressure

        premium_icon Students perform under pressure

        News Students from all over the region put their best foot forward in the Lions Youth of...

        'No longer viable': Hair salons respond to new restrictions

        premium_icon 'No longer viable': Hair salons respond to new restrictions

        News Bowen hairdressers respond to the latest government decision.