Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Early voting for Whitsunday Regional Council elections are underway.
Early voting for Whitsunday Regional Council elections are underway.
News

More measures for voting amid coronavirus concerns

Laura Thomas
19th Mar 2020 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEXT week’s council election is still due to go ahead with extra measures in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Federal Government announced new restrictions yesterday that limit indoor gatherings to 100 people at a time.

In a media release, Queensland Electoral Commissioner Pat Vidgen said that the ECQ had identified polling places that were expected to have higher numbers of voters.

For these areas, additional measures will be put into place to make sure only 100 people are inside at any one time while voters waiting outside will have space to practice social distancing.

Telephone voting is also available for certain eligible voters, including people who have been advised by a doctor to remain in isolation due to coronavirus.

Residents can check their eligibility by phoning 1300 912 782.

In the meantime, early voting centres will remain open for longer hours.

As of 5pm yesterday, almost 100,000 electors across the state had cast their votes on the third day of early voting.

For a list of location and times of early voting centres, click here.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus voting early voting electoral commission queensland whitsunday regional council whitsunday regional council elections 2020
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s (not) on in the Whitsundays

        premium_icon What’s (not) on in the Whitsundays

        News The following events in the region have been cancelled or affected by nationwide restrictions.

        • 19th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
        ‘Problem’ crocodile in lake targeted for removal

        premium_icon ‘Problem’ crocodile in lake targeted for removal

        News A ‘tiny’ croc spotted in Lake Proserpine has been targeted for removal by the DES...

        'No chance': Coronavirus cancels popular Bowen event

        premium_icon 'No chance': Coronavirus cancels popular Bowen event

        News Events across the region are facing uncertain futures, with Bowen’s Family Fishing...

        Five good news stories you might have missed during COVID-19

        premium_icon Five good news stories you might have missed during COVID-19

        Life Five local and global stories that are sure to make you smile