More measures for voting amid coronavirus concerns

NEXT week’s council election is still due to go ahead with extra measures in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Federal Government announced new restrictions yesterday that limit indoor gatherings to 100 people at a time.

In a media release, Queensland Electoral Commissioner Pat Vidgen said that the ECQ had identified polling places that were expected to have higher numbers of voters.

For these areas, additional measures will be put into place to make sure only 100 people are inside at any one time while voters waiting outside will have space to practice social distancing.

Telephone voting is also available for certain eligible voters, including people who have been advised by a doctor to remain in isolation due to coronavirus.

Residents can check their eligibility by phoning 1300 912 782.

In the meantime, early voting centres will remain open for longer hours.

As of 5pm yesterday, almost 100,000 electors across the state had cast their votes on the third day of early voting.

For a list of location and times of early voting centres, click here.