Mums feel like just ‘another number’

Experts say having limited access to Maternity Group Practice services continues to affect mums and bubs long after they leave the hospital.

Embrace Life at North Lakes is one of many organisations backing a campaign calling for more mothers to have access to continuity of care midwifery models.

Company co-director Sharon Armstrong said there were a number of reasons they had decided to back the campaign.

But the main reason was she just wants to see more "happy mums and happy babies".

Ms Armstrong, who is an internationally accredited lactation consultant, has been campaigning for change for years.

She has lobbied several health ministers and even discussed the issue with former Prime Minister Julia Gillard.

"I have been on this journey for quite a long time and have not seen any difference," she said.

Ms Armstrong said the current system left many mothers feeling like "just another number".

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said there were more than 300 "experienced maternity staff - a mix of midwives and nurses - that care for mums and newborns across the Metro North health service".

She said 100 more would be in place by December but did not state where.

More than 8000 babies were born across the Metro North Health Hospitals last year.

The spokeswoman said 1937 mums used Maternity Group Practice services at those hospitals. Up on the 1873 who used it in 2016/17

"Pregnancy and birthing options are an individual choice and our midwives, nurses and doctors work with expecting mothers to provide the best model of care for each individual woman," the spokeswoman said.

"While Maternity Group Practice services are in high demand, we always do our best to ensure that mums-to-be receive their first choice of care wherever possible."