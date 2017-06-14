21°
News

More money flowing into Daydream Island

Jacob Wilson | 14th Jun 2017 10:43 AM
Daydream Island will benefit from an extra $15 million investment.
Daydream Island will benefit from an extra $15 million investment. Queensland Government

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CONFIDENCE in Daydream Island is on the rise with an additional $15 million investment set to flow into the upcoming refurbishment plans.

The new investment decision will bring the overall cost of the renovation to $65 million with the extra funding going towards a new marina.

Daydream Island Resort general manager Dawson Tang said the post cyclone clean-up was on track and that 2018 would welcome a brand new Daydream Island.

"The increased investment by our owners reflects their wish to bring Daydream Island back to its spectacular best and ensure the island's infrastructure is upgraded to support operations well into the future," he said.　　

"We're looking forward to unveiling the fresh new look for Daydream next year and it's very pleasing to see so many visitors already returning to this stunning region."

The refurbishment will see infrastructure upgrades including accommodation refurbishments as well as renovations to existing attractions and installation of new features which will transform Daydream into a 4½ star resort.

Numerous projects have already been announced on the island including the re-development of the Arrivals pavillion, reception, main atrium area, Waterfalls restaurant, Lagoons bar, all room types and Mermaids Restaurant.

The Lover's Cove area will be expanded to include a new Asian inspired restaurant.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  daydream island whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Whitsundays gets Monopoly board spot

Whitsundays gets Monopoly board spot

Australia's very own Monopoly board to feature the Whitsundays.

State Budget 2017-18: What the Whitsundays is getting

The Whitsunday Coast Airport will receive $15 in funding from the State Government in the 2017-18 budget.

State Budget 2017-18: What the Whitsundays is getting

Kerbside recycling by the end of the year

UNIFIED: Whitsunday Regional councillors unanimously supported the introduction of kerbside recycling this year.

Kerbside recycling will finally be a reality in the Whitsundays.

$40 million airport upgrade to begin in July

NEXT STEP: Whitsunday councillor Jan Clifford, Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert, Labor candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha, Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt, Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox, councillor Ron Petterson, airport development officer Glenn Robinson and operations manager Tony Schulz.

The $40 million airport upgrade will begin in July.

Local Partners

Scary invasions at Proserpine homes

Man charged for trespassing at Proserpine homes.

DUI dash to Macca's ends badly

court generic

Woman receives hefty punishment for DUI.

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

SNOW WAY: Winter wonderland coming to Toowoomba

The Garden City’s Bell Street Mall will be transformed

Robert Irwin needs translator for Celebrity Family Feud

ROBERT Irwin is making a name for himself with US audiences — but during his latest appearance, the young Wildlife Warrior left the host completely confused.

Safran in spotlight at Byron Writers Festival

John Safran has released a new book, Depends What you Mean by Extremist: Going Rogue with Australian Deplorables.

John Safran explores extremism in latest book

Carrie Bickmore: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

Waleed Aly and Carrie Bickmore on tonight’s show.

Carrie Bickmore's sorry: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

How Adam West went to an orgy, and was kicked out

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, his family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West was kicked out of an orgy in a way only Adam West could.

Mia Freedman criticised for ‘humiliating’ interview

Mia Freedman is the founder of Mamamia and recently interviewed prominent American author Roxane Gay, who has written a memoir about her weight battles.

Mia Freedman has copped it for "humiliating" author about her weight

The moment that made American Pie a hit

Stifler from the film American Pie: Reunion.

Imagine a world without American Pie: ‘MILF’ would be meaningless

Carrie Bickmore lashed over her brain cancer appeal

Ten's The Project team donning beanies to to fundraise for brain cancer research.

But fans of Bickmore’s have responded in support of the Logie winner

Airlie Beach sea view home with the Wow Factor

13 Cumberland Court, Airlie Beach 4802

House 4 3 2 Buyers above...

Architecturally designed to maximise the views of the ocean and the valley 13 Cumberland Court is stunning in every detail, from it's vaulted 3m ceilings to the...

Out of town investor slashes price on near new home

49 Twin Creek Court, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 2 $439,000

The decision has been made to sell this near new 4 bedroom home and to make a faster sale, the owner has slashed over $10,000 of the price this week. This house...

Motivated Owners Are Selling

104/2 Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $198,500

This second floor two bedroom, one bathroom apartment has been renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, fully tiled throughout featuring soft neutral colours. The...

Outstanding Views and an Affordable Entry Level

8/14 Hermitage Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Apartment 1 1 1 $185,500

This private, fully furnished, one bedroom apartment situated at the rear, with sparkling water and mountain views enjoyed from an undercover balcony is priced to...

UNDER OFFER - INDUSTRIAL WORKSHOPS - WITH TENANTS OR OWNER OCCUPY

5 and 7/6 William Murray Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial * 2 x 77sqm light industrial workshops available in close proximity to ... UNDER OFFER

* 2 x 77sqm light industrial workshops available in close proximity to Shute Harbour Rd * Currently tenanted on a periodic basis, so offers the option of owner...

Price Reduced - Big apartment, stunning view, Low price!

1410/3 Hermitage Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 3 2 2 $549,000

This 3 bedroom dual key apartment has just been reduced in price and offers incredible value for money. The configuration of the property consists of two...

Australia&#39;s Best Beach House!

860 Gloucester Avenue, Whitsundays 4802

House 6 5 12 Expression Of...

Recently voted "Best Beach House in Australia" by Channel 9's program Unreal Estate! Follow the link to view the episode ...

Great Value for Money

9/20 Island Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $228,500

Situated in the heart of the Whitsundays, this prestigious Hazelwood Gardens property ticks all the boxes for relaxed apartment living. The open plan...

Affordable Duplexes in central Airlie Beach

U1 and 2 / 8 Simmons Street, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 4 2 2 Offers Above...

A great opportunity to expand your property or superannuation portfolio is now available in a very private central Airlie Beach location. With the recent rise in...

Receiver and Manager Sale: Restaurant

34/115 Shingley Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Commercial Lot 34 on SP225055 Shingley Beach Resort, Airlie Beach QLD 4802 An ... Contact Agent

Lot 34 on SP225055 Shingley Beach Resort, Airlie Beach QLD 4802 An opportunity exists to purchase 496sqm* within the Shingley Beach Resort, located in Airlie...

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!