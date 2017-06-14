More money flowing into Daydream Island

CONFIDENCE in Daydream Island is on the rise with an additional $15 million investment set to flow into the upcoming refurbishment plans.

The new investment decision will bring the overall cost of the renovation to $65 million with the extra funding going towards a new marina.

Daydream Island Resort general manager Dawson Tang said the post cyclone clean-up was on track and that 2018 would welcome a brand new Daydream Island.

"The increased investment by our owners reflects their wish to bring Daydream Island back to its spectacular best and ensure the island's infrastructure is upgraded to support operations well into the future," he said.

"We're looking forward to unveiling the fresh new look for Daydream next year and it's very pleasing to see so many visitors already returning to this stunning region."

The refurbishment will see infrastructure upgrades including accommodation refurbishments as well as renovations to existing attractions and installation of new features which will transform Daydream into a 4½ star resort.

Numerous projects have already been announced on the island including the re-development of the Arrivals pavillion, reception, main atrium area, Waterfalls restaurant, Lagoons bar, all room types and Mermaids Restaurant.

The Lover's Cove area will be expanded to include a new Asian inspired restaurant.