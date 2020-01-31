Menu
The police graduation ceremony in Oxley on Thursday.
More police officers deployed to Mackay Whitsunday

Melanie Whiting
31st Jan 2020 12:21 PM
MACKAY police district has been assigned four of the 71 new officers who joined Queensland Police Service after a graduation ceremony on Thursday.

Only one of the first year constables will be deployed to the Mackay station.

Another will be deployed to Proserpine and two others to the Whitsunday station.

The ceremony marked the end of six months of intensive training to prepare the now first year constables for their new roles as general duties police officers throughout the state.

The graduates, aged from 19 to 45, came from a diverse range of careers and cultural backgrounds.

They were the first cohort of recruits to undertake a four-week recruit distance based pre-learning pathway, designed to prepare then for the challenges of the training program.

Police Minister Mark Ryan congratulated the new recruits on their achievement.

“Each has a very important role being responsible for the safety and security of the people of Queensland,” Mr Ryan said.

“On behalf of the Queensland Government, I am grateful to the 71 officers who have accepted this responsibility today.”

