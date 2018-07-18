Menu
The Proserpine Court House
The Proserpine Court House Peter Carruthers
News

More sentences added will not affect parole date

Jessica Lamb
by
18th Jul 2018 2:49 PM

A WHITSUNDAY woman currently serving six-and-a-half years in prison for drug-related charges had two more jail sentences added.

The concurrent sentences will not affect her parole eligibility in January 2020.

Allana Reumer pleaded guilty to four charges including possessing drug utensils and unlawful possession of a motor vehicle in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

The offences could not be dealt with until the finalisation of the 33-year-old's other Supreme Court matters.

PD Law's Elizabeth Smith said her client had the ability to pay off fines through her wages from the prison's laundry service.

Magistrate Simon Young said Reumer had shown a contemptuous disregard for her obligations of law.

Reumer was sentenced to one month of imprisonment for never returning a Thrifty hire car in 2016 and one month jail time for a pipe found in her car in December while on bail for other drug-related charges.

She was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $750 for speeding and driving while suspended.

Convictions were recorded.

Whitsunday Times

