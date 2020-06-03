More teachers, students in our region’s state schools

AN EXTRA 566 students are enrolled across Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac region public state schools compared to this time last year.

The increase is attributed to the preparatory year being introduced in 2007, which resulted in an influx of 17,000 extra students across the state in 2020, a report tabled by the Queensland Auditor-General in parliament shows.

An Education Department spokeswoman said an extra 19.72 full-time equivalent secondary teachers had been employed across the Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac regions over the past year as part of their 2020 Ready Program.

The Auditor-General's report also showed the ratio of students to teachers had fallen from 14:1 in 2007 to 13.33:1 in 2019.

For our regions' state schools, student class sizes were "well within agreed targets," the Education Department spokeswoman said.

The target number of students for Year 11 and 12 classes was 25; Mackay averaged 14.5 students, Whitsunday 15.4 and Isaac 12.5.