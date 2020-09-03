Menu
A testing clinic has been set up at Port of Airlie after a COVID fragment was found in sewage.
Health

More testing will safeguard Whitsunday tourism

Laura Thomas
3rd Sep 2020 3:18 PM
THE Whitsundays is the first confirmed region where sewage testing has returned a positive coronavirus reading with no known cases in the community.

Deputy premier Steven Miles announced this morning that a COVID fragment was detected in sewage in the region.

A sewage sample tested positive in the Airlie Beach, Cannon Valley, Cannonvale, Cape Conway, Jubilee Pocket, Mandalay, Mount Rooper and Shute Harbour water treatment plant.

It is unknown whether the positive detection comes from someone who was infectious and symptomatic and did not get tested, or someone infectious but yet to develop symptoms.

It is understood it could also have come from a recovered COVID case shedding the dead virus.

A testing clinic has been set up at the Airlie Beach lagoon after a COVID fragment was found in sewage.
Speaking in Airlie Beach this morning to announce funding for tour operators, Tourism minister Kate Jones said a "very, very small detection of the virus" was found.

"My understanding is (that) this is the first time where we've seen this result come through the system without a known case in the region," she said.

"That's why we're acting with precaution and making sure that given we've had this test result it will encourage more people in the region to get tested."

A temporary testing clinic has been set up at Airlie Beach lagoon near the Broadwater car park from 10am to 4pm until Sunday.

 

A testing clinic has also been set up at Port of Airlie and will remain open for two weeks.
A second clinic has been set up in front of the passenger terminal at Port of Airlie and will be open for two weeks from 9am to 4pm.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said businesses across the region had already shown a strong commitment to safety measures and would continue to do so.

"These are mum and dad businesses, they're family operated, and they have been there making sure that they put the safety of visitors first and they continue to look after not just our community, but people that come to our community," she said.

 

"Am I concerned that something is here? No, I'm not necessarily concerned because I am confident the health measures and what has been put forward by the government will protect us and continue to support this state and certainly our region."

A statement from Whitsunday Regional Council also urged residents that drinking water remains safe for consumption.

