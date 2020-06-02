More than 10 motorists caught speeding this week

Whitsunday Police Wrap

A wrap-up of what’s been going on this week.

Speeding

With more than 10 motorists caught speeding in the past week, police are reminding road users to obey traffic rules while driving, especially given the return to school for most children.

“School zones in particular require care, both before and after school hours,” a police spokeswoman said.

“Multiple drivers were caught driving close to 20 kilometres over the speed limit throughout the region in the past week.”

Drug drivers

Two drug drivers were stopped this week and are due to front court.

A 39-year-old Cannonvale man was stopped on Shute Harbour Road, Mandalay, on May 30 for a roadside saliva test, which allegedly returned a positive result at 1.57am.

Further saliva analysis returned a positive reading for a relevant drug in the man’s saliva.

He was issued a notice to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on August 31.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old Proserpine man was stopped on Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale, on May 31 for a roadside saliva test, which allegedly returned a positive result at 12.35am.

Further saliva analysis returned a positive reading for a relevant drug in the man’s saliva.

He was issued a notice to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on August 31.