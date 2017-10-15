More than 1000 boomerang bags in the Whitsundays

THE Whitsunday Boomerang Bag group are set to celebrate a massive milestone.

The community are invited to the VMR boatramp on Tuesday October 24 from 9am-1pm for a morning tea, after the group exceeded their 1000 bag target last month.

Boomerang bags have been distributed to retailers across the region including Jubilee Pocket IGA, Big W, Master Butchers Whitsundays and more.

The concept behind the boomerang bag is simple, you borrow it when you forget your own eco friendly bags, and return it on your next shop.

Whitsunday Boomerang Bag founder Barb Adamson said the upcoming morning tea would be a perfect opportunity to get more people involved in sewing bees.

"People used to come before the cyclone but now people are out of the habit of doing it, so I thought if we went to VMR and celebrated there it would relaunch,” she said.

"We have got whole building and its a beautiful area to do it, people can stop for morning tea and sew or have a chat.”

People are also asked to bring along some food to contribute to the morning tea.

This 1000 bag milestone comes after both sides of politics have pledged to ban the plastic bag leading up to the next Queensland election.