More than 2000 people expected at Cannonvale fete

Cannonvale State School is getting ready for its fete. Peter Carruthers

ONE OF the social highlights of the year for youngsters is coming up this month: the Cannonvale State School Fete.

The day of show rides, food and community spirit is hosted by the school's Parents' and Citizens' Association and president Sabrina Mitchell said it was the biggest fundraiser of the school year.

"This event is right up there when it comes to the social calendar of the region,” Ms Mitchell said.

"It's important for community spirit.

"All the businesses get behind it, all the kids are involved - every year level runs a stall - and every teacher donates their time.

"More than 2000 people come through on the day and everyone is welcome.

"The kids have a ball and there's plenty to entertain the parents as well.”

Rides will include dodgem cars, Crazy Wave, King Flyer, a teapot ride, inflatable slide and merry-go-round.

The Dunk a Teacher stall is always a hit and Ms Mitchell said she was hopeful school principal Angie Kelly would volunteer for the wet seat.

Stalls organised by students include a jar stall, tattooing, rock painting, frog throwing and pluck-a-duck.

Delicious foods range from cakes to favourite festival feeds of hamburgers, potato swirls and fairy floss.

Previous years' fetes have raised money for fridges in every classroom, sports trolleys, music equipment and sunscreen classrooms.

The Cannonvale State School Fete is on Sunday, July 28 from 10am to 2pm at the Cannonvale State School.

Unlimited ride passes can be pre-purchased for $25 (or they cost $30 on the day). Phone Ms Mitchell on 0401 959 572 to pre-order.

Rides can also be paid for individually on the day.