More than 500 people have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 500 jobs lost in the Whitsundays

Laura Thomas
24th Mar 2020 4:04 PM
UNEMPLOYMENT numbers in the Whitsundays are rapidly increasing due to the impacts of coronavirus, with 200 reported losses in the past 24 hours alone.

Across the region, a total of more than 500 people have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic.

Tourism Whitsundays has been conducting surveys of businesses across the region and the latest data from 129 businesses shows in excess of $47 million in losses.

This comes after the State Government announced Queensland’s borders would close from midnight on Wednesday, effectively bringing tourism to a grinding halt.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said the job losses reflect full-time equivalent positions meaning that the numbers could be even higher as part-time and casual workers are among those heavily affected.

Mrs Wheeler also said the current data is just a snapshot of the impact with the number of losses expected to rise over the coming days and weeks.

“Our industry is hurting right now,” she said

“It’s a challenging time for everyone, from business owners to employees. No one is being left unscathed by this virus.

“We are again calling on our industry to be resilient. This will pass, and we will once again come out the other side.

“We can only imagine the pent-up need for travel when the restrictions are lifted, and we intend to have the Whitsundays front and centre of mind when people are booking their holidays.”

coronaviruswhitsundays #coronaviruswhitsundays job losses tourism whitsundays whitsunday tourism
Whitsunday Times

