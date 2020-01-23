More than $5500 worth of prizes to be drawn tomorrow

Owner of Everything Office and More Tracey Cameron with prizes and vouchers that were generously donated for the raffle which will be drawn today. Image: Laura Thomas

PROSERPINE have proved their reputation as a small town with a big heart after raising more than $9,500 for victims of the bushfires that ravaged New South Wales and Victoria.

The monster raffle organised by owner of Everything Office and More Tracey Cameron will be drawn at 5.30pm this afternoon at The Grand Central Hotel in Proserpine.

Ms Cameron said she was overwhelmed by the support from the community as donations for prizes continued to flow in following her announcement of the raffle.

“We started off with $1000 worth of prizes and it’s climbed up to now over $5500,” she said.

“Everybody has put their hand up and had a go, it’s awesome.”

As of yesterday morning, Ms Cameron had sold 1900 tickets and hoped she would hit the 2000 mark by the time the raffle was drawn.

Tickets will continue to be sold throughout the day from Everything Office and More.

Some of the prizes up for grabs include a half day family trip to Whitehaven Beach from Cruise Whitsundays, two nights in a deluxe study cabin for two adults and two children at Big 4 Adventure Whitsunday and a family sitting at Sue Considine Photographics.

Vouchers have also been donated from several local businesses.

Ms Cameron hoped to personally deliver the funds raised from the raffle to bushfire affected communities in the Tooma region near Kosciuszko National Park.

“I’ll leave on the weekend to deliver the fund raised here directly to a community down there that’s doing it tough,” she said.

“I’m hoping to head down to areas that are like our Dingo Beach, Hydeaway Bay, Midge Point and Conway- those little areas that can be forgotten that we know all too well from the cyclone.”

More than 35 prizes in total were donated and Ms Camerson said she was proud of the Proserpine community for rallying for those in need.

“The raffle means the community feels like they can do something and there’s a way they can contribute, and the support has been amazing from both the businesses and the community.

“We’ve got to bring back in the Aussie spirit because we’ve lost so much.”