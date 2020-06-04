More than $75k to help communities recovery efforts

MORE than $75,000 will be distributed between nine local businesses to assist them through coronavirus recovery.

The businesses form the first parcel of Community Chest Fund recipients as part of Isaac Regional Council's Road to COVID-19 Stimulus Packages.

Mayor Anne Baker said over 30 local businesses had made an application to receive up to $10,000 to help them get back on their feet.

"Many small to medium local business owners are doing it tough financially right now, and it's our priority to individually assess these applications, ensure funds are being allocated fairly, and then disperse the money as quickly as we reasonably can," she said.

"It's great to announce and award the first parcel of successful applications, with more still under review, and more to be announced in the near future."

Mrs Baker said the grants could assist with ongoing costs such as rent and bills, re-establishment costs such as seeking professional advice, or even diversifying business activities.

"If you are a small to medium business owner genuinely needing a helping hand, I implore you to find out if you're eligible for this grant," she said.

The Isaac Community Chest Fund is supported by BHP, Anglo American, Aquila Resources/South32 and Civeo to deliver the local economic response to the coronavirus.

"We're truly grateful for everyone's commitment to our region and we're continuing to work with many other generous supporters to finalise further contributions to the fund," Mrs Baker said.

"We'd love to have as many on board as possible as this is a community effort."

Applications are still open for small to medium business, not-for-profits, recreation, sporting or cultural groups.

For more information visit speakup.isaac.qld.gov.au to apply online or to download a form.