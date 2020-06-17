More than 800 jobs on offer in Mackay region

Mackay Region Joblink has more than 800 positions on offer.

MACKAY Region Joblink currently has more than 850 local jobs on offer.

The local platform offers a free service for job seekers looking for their next career move and for employers in the region to advertise positions vacant.

Mayor Greg Williamson said it was a great initiative for job seekers and businesses to be a part of, especially considering the impact of COVID-19 on many industries.

“Mackay has a population of more than 117,000 people, and the community is feeling the effects of COVID-19,” Cr Williamson said.

“In a recent survey conducted by council, 12 per cent of the local workforce said they had lost their job due to COVID-19,” he said.

“A further 28 per cent of people said they have had their hours and/or income reduced.

“Mackay Region Joblink is a fantastic one-stop shop for local jobs across a variety of industries including trades, healthcare, agriculture, government and so many other industries.

“Whether you’re looking for a job or the next step in your career, there is something for you in the Mackay region,” Cr Williamson said.

