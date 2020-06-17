More than 800 jobs on offer in Mackay region
MACKAY Region Joblink currently has more than 850 local jobs on offer.
The local platform offers a free service for job seekers looking for their next career move and for employers in the region to advertise positions vacant.
Mayor Greg Williamson said it was a great initiative for job seekers and businesses to be a part of, especially considering the impact of COVID-19 on many industries.
“Mackay has a population of more than 117,000 people, and the community is feeling the effects of COVID-19,” Cr Williamson said.
“In a recent survey conducted by council, 12 per cent of the local workforce said they had lost their job due to COVID-19,” he said.
“A further 28 per cent of people said they have had their hours and/or income reduced.
“Mackay Region Joblink is a fantastic one-stop shop for local jobs across a variety of industries including trades, healthcare, agriculture, government and so many other industries.
“Whether you’re looking for a job or the next step in your career, there is something for you in the Mackay region,” Cr Williamson said.
