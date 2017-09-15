More than a fishing expedition

NICE CATCH: The Bowen Family Fishing Classic is starting to heat up.

THERE will be more than just a boat load of prizes on offer at the upcoming Bowen Family Fishing Classic this weekend.

The family friendly event will have everything from top class entertainment, various competitions, fireworks and a plethora of activities to keep everyone busy.

Fans of the Cadillacs, Off Da Railz, Sam McCann, Kieran McCarthy, just to name a few, will not be left disappointed with the entertainment running the whole two days.

Bowen Family Fishing Classic co-ordinator Russell McCabbin said the event was about a lot more than "just fishing”. "It's all about family activities,” he said. "There will be a sausage roll scoffing competition, yabby pumping competition and there will be a kids' comedian called Sean Murphy who will do an act on Saturday afternoon.

"There will also be a barefoot fisherman Dave Hodge who will run the lure casting competition - it is rumoured that he can hit a drink can in the air with a lure.

"The main thing about the event is that everyone can join in.”

The Bowen Fishing Classic will feature senior and junior divisions with seniors in the running to win a Stessel 460 Warrior boat, valued at $30,000, and juniors in with a chance of winning the Stessl 3.4 Daredevil vessel, valued at $7300.

Both boats have a range of features and come with a seven year warranty.

Entries and nominations are available at a range of tackle stores around the region, with senior nominations costing $25 and juniors $15.

There will be 16 categories in the fishing competition, including crabs, with a prize for the highest weight and a secret weight for both seniors and juniors.

There will also be a top prize for the heaviest fish caught by a female angler.

Further prizes on offer include five nights accommodation for four at Montes Reef Resort ($1500), a trip for two from Cairns to Karumba ($625), two nights at Castle Crest Motel in Townsville ($280) and a $150 Tropic petroleum fuel voucher.

A presentation ceremony will be held 4-5pm on Sunday which will include trophies and tens of thousands of dollars worth of prizes and give away options.

Mr McCabbin said the Bowen Fishing Classic was an iconic event which had run for the last 26 years and not even a category four cyclone would dampen the spirit.

"Bowen is a very good fishing centre, we have the mackerel packed out here and lots of close inshore reefs which attract many people here,” he said.