More than three times legal limit

2nd Dec 2018 12:15 PM

A WOMAN who blew more than three times the legal limit has been fined $1000 and lost her licence for nine months.

Ryli Jennifer Campion-Ettles, 21, of Armstrong Beach, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court police saw a Campion-Ettles' vehicle driving towards them with no lights on and swerving on Shute Harbour Road at Cannonvale at 4.36am on October 27.

When breath tested by police, she recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.156.

In sentencing Campion-Ettles, magistrate Simon Young said she had no traffic history, the reading was in the high range.

"You were a danger to yourself and other road users,” Mr Young said.

