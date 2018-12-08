A MAN blew more than three times the legal limit while he was driving without a licence has been fined $1200.

Kasper Debest Klaricich, 24, of Cannonvale, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week to driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a licence.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Klaricich recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.156 after a mobile police patrol pulled him over on Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale, at 2am on November 3.

Klaricich told police at the time he was having a driving lesson as he had never held at licence, Mr Beamish said.

Representing himself in court, Klaricich said "it was a stupid act” that "shouldn't have happened”.

Klaricich was fined $1200 for both charges.