More than twice legal limit

A man who was more than twice the legal limit faced Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.
A man who was more than twice the legal limit faced Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday. File
14th Dec 2018 5:30 PM

A DRIVER who blew more than twice the legal alcohol limit was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for seven months. Nation Anthony Teichmann, 29, of Broughton, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to driving while over the middle alcohol limit. Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Teichmann recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.135 when he was stopped by police on Waterson Way, Airlie Beach, at 11.45pm on December 7.

Teichmann told police at the time that he had drank about 10 schooners of beer at an Airlie Beach bar since 4pm.

The court heard Teichmann told police he had been out and drove because his partner was sick and he wanted to get her home.

Representing himself in court, Teichmann said it was a "lapse of judgment”, and he "shouldn't have done it”.

In handing down his sentence, Magistrate Simon Young said his reading was "well and truly into mid-range” drink-driving.

"There was a significant risk of injury to other road users,” he said.

