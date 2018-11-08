Driver blows more than twice the legal blood alcohol concentration limit.

A CANNONVALE man who was caught drink driving while more than twice the legal limit and did not have a driver's licence, has been fined $1000 and lost his licence for six months.

Thomas Mark Kevin Barling, 24, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to driving over the middle alcohol limit but under the high alcohol limit and driving on a licence that had been suspended for penalty points.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Barling recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.120 when he was stopped by police on Shute Harbour Rd at Cannonvale at 6.50pm on October 24.

Mr Beamish said Barling told police he had consumed eight stubbies of full strength beer and was travelling home when he was stopped.

The court heard checks on Barling's licence found it had been suspended since February 23 for the non-payment of a traffic fine.

Representing himself in court, Barling said he was not really aware of what the State Penalty Enforcement Registry (SPER) which was in charge of the payment of his fine, was.

Magistrate Simon Young fined Barling $650 and disqualified his driver's licence for a further five months for the drink driving charge.

He was also fined $350 and his lost his licence for another month for driving while disqualified, although the court did not record a conviction against him on this charge.