28°
News

More time to apply for Cat C

Complete Business Solutions mentor Petina Tieman, Office of Small Business Queensland Government Chris Heron, Outside-In Strategic mentor Don McKenzie visiting Beach Book Boutique owners BJ and Robert Harris in a free cyclone recovery small business mentoring session last month.
Complete Business Solutions mentor Petina Tieman, Office of Small Business Queensland Government Chris Heron, Outside-In Strategic mentor Don McKenzie visiting Beach Book Boutique owners BJ and Robert Harris in a free cyclone recovery small business mentoring session last month. Jessica Lamb

PRIMARY producers and small businesses impacted by Cyclone Debbie now have until January 12 to apply for Category C Recovery Grants of up to $25,000 under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements

Minister for Justice Michael Keenan said the Category C assistance was made available under the jointly funded Commonwealth-State NDRRA in early April.

"Given the extraordinary nature of TC Debbie, the Commonwealth Category C assistance was activated for affected primary producers in Mackay, Logan, Scenic Rim and Whitsunday, and parts of Central Highlands, Gold Coast, Isaac, Livingstone, Lockyer Valley and Woorabinda,” Mr Keenan said.

"Category C assistance was also activated for non-profit organisations and small businesses in Whitsunday, and parts of Isaac, Logan, Mackay and Rockhampton.”

Since the activation of the grants, 1210 primary producers, 338 small businesses and 71 primary producers have received nearly $12million.

Visit qrida.qld.gov.au to apply.

Topics:  000 $25 category c recovery grants cyclone debbie small business

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Why Hayman and Daydream need to open

Why Hayman and Daydream need to open

WHILE many sectors are benefiting from the rebuilds after Cyclone Debbie, it's vital for Whitsunday tourism to return to normal as soon as possible.

'This is my new home'

ADDING COLOUR: New Hemingway's restaurant manager Arvid Noack is off to a flying start.

Hemingway's restaurant manager will go extra mile

Best Bottle-O Down Under

STAR EMPLOYEE: Tony O'Farrell with the Jubilee Tavern Bottle-O's recent awards.

Jubilation as store earns top awards

Drug capsule 'not mine'

The Proserpine Court House Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times

A JUBILEE Pocket man told his friends to "f*ck off”.

Local Partners